Walmart · 1 hr ago
HP 15 AMD A4 Dual 15.6" Laptop w/ Laptop Sleeve, Wireless Mouse
$249 $349
free shipping

That's $100 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • AMD A4-9125 2.3GHz dual core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
  • 4GB memory; 500GB storage
  • Windows 10 Home
  • in several colors (Pale Gold pictured)
  • Model: 15-db0092wm
