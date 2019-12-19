Open Offer in New Tab
HP 15 10th-Gen. Ice Lake i5 Quad 15.6" Touch Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$399 $600
That's a savings of $201 off list price.

  • offered by Microsoft via eBay
  • Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0 GHz Quad-Core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 native resolution HD WLED touchscreen w/ 10-finger multi-touch support
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • 802.11ac; Bluetooth 4.2
  • 3-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 15-dy1751ms
