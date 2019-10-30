New
HP 14-dq1037wm Ice Lake i3 14" Laptop
$275
free shipping

That's $194 off list and $156 under the lowest price we could find for a similar laptop elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz processor
  • 14" HD SVA BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit
  • 4 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM
  • 128GB M.2 SSD
  • Intel UHD graphics
  • HP TrueVision HD camera
  • Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
  • Model: 14-dq1037wm
