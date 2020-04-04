Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
HP 14 Slim AMD Ryzen 3 Dual 14" Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$279 $349
free shipping

It's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available in Pale Gold or Whisper Silver.
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 LED display
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • Model: 14-dk0024wm
