Walmart · 1 hr ago
HP 14 Slim AMD Ryzen 3 Dual 14" Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$249 $300
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Available in Pale Gold
  • AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED display
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • Model: 14-dk0024wm
