Walmart · 1 hr ago
HP 14 Intel 10th-Gen Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz w/ 128GB SSD M.2 Laptop
$299 $469
free shipping

Save $170 on this laptop. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available in Pale Gold.
Features
  • 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • Model: 14-dq1038wm
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
