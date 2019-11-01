New
Walmart · 43 mins ago
HP 14 Intel 10th-Gen Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz w/ 128GB SSD M.2 Laptop
$279 $469
free shipping

That's $190 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Available in Pale Gold or Natural Silver
  • Intel 10th-Gen Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" diagonal HD SVA BrightView WLED-backlit display
  • 4GB SDRAM; 128GB SSD M.2
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • Model: 14-dq1038wm
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart HP
Core i3 SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register