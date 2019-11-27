Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
HP 14 Ice Lake i5 Quad 14" Laptop
$369 $599
free shipping

It's a $30 drop this week and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Available in Silver or Gold
  • Intel Ice Lake i5-1035G1 1GHz quad-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, 16GB Intel Optane memory
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 14-dq1039wm
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Walmart HP
Core i5 14 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register