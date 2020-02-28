Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
RefurBees offers the refurbished HP 14" EliteBook 840 G2 Core i5 14" Laptop for $298 via code "G2SAVE". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
That's $800 off and the lowest price we've seen. (We saw it for $480 in our October mention.) Buy Now at HP
That's $470 off list and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $489.99. Buy Now at HP
That's $210 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $75. Buy Now at Rakuten
62 laptops and monitors to save on. Shop Now at Lenovo
Save on Dell, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, and Apple. Shop Now at Amazon
Save up to $1,573 on a selection of Dell laptops from casual to enthusiast performance. Shop Now at Dell Small Business
That's $1,579 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's a buck under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now at HP
That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $240 off list, just $10 over our Black Friday week mention, and the second best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
