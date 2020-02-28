Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
RefurBees · 1 hr ago
HP 14" EliteBook 840 G2 Core i5 14" Laptop
$298 $349
free shipping

RefurBees offers the refurbished HP 14" EliteBook 840 G2 Core i5 14" Laptop for $298 via code "G2SAVE". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "G2SAVE".
  • A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5200U 2.2GHz Broadwell dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1600x900 LCD
  • 16GB RAM, 480GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Professional 64-Bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/28/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops RefurBees HP
Refurbished Core i5 14 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register