eBay · 44 mins ago
HP 14-DQ1 Ice Lake i5 14" Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$320 $800
free shipping

That's $480 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Re Tech Deals via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz Quad-Core processor
  • 14" 1366 x768 LED-backlit micro edge display
  • 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
  • 802.11bgnac and Bluetooth 4.2
  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay HP
Core i5 14 inch SSD Popularity: 3/5
