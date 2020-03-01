Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
HP 14 10th-Gen Ice Lake 1.2GHz Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$279 $469
free shipping

That's $190 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Available in Pale Gold or Natural Silver
  • 14" 1366x768 display
  • 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
  • 4GB SDRAM; 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • Model: 7ZU89UA#ABA
