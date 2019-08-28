Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, TheKeyKey via Rakuten offers the HP 1TB NVME M.2 2280 3D NAND SSD for $114.99. Coupon code "KEY18" cuts that to $96.99. With free shipping, that's $16 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen (low today by $18.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe M.2 MLC V-NAND Internal SSD for $169.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $109.) Buy Now
Triple Net Pricing via Newegg offers the SanDisk 240GB SSD Plus 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal SSD for $31.95 with free shipping. That's $11 under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by a buck, although most sellers charge $40 or more.)
Update: The price has increased to $33.99. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Hausman Leather Oxford Shoes in Butterscotch or Dark Tan for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP 14 Slim 14-dk0024wm AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 14" Laptop in Pale Gold for $269 with free shipping. That's $111 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5-lb. HP Elitebook 8470P Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.6GHz 14" Laptop for $209.99. Coupon code "HPDS" drops that to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP 14 Slim 14-dk0024wm AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 14" Laptop in Pale Gold or Silver for $269 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $111 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP Pavilion 14 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop in Warm Gold or Misty Mauve for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
