Low by $17 and the best price we've ever seen. (It's also $17 less than our June mention.) Buy Now at Rakuten
It's the best price we've seen and a $16 low today. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied as the lowest price we've seen and the best price we could find today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $53 now. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
Tied as the best sitewide discount we've seen at Rakuten. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's a savings of $79 off list and $47 less than you'd pay from Timex direct. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's at least $14 less than you'd pay via another Virtual Exchanges storefront and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
Daily Steals offers the HP Chromebook G1 Celeron 1.2GHz 14" Laptop bundled with the HP Chromebook Always-On Case for $109.99. Coupon code "HPCHRM" cuts that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's at least $35 less than you'd pay for each item separately and just $5 more than our July mention which only featured the Chromebook. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5-lb. HP Elitebook 8470P Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.6GHz 14" Laptop for $209.99. Coupon code "HPDS" drops that to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
