Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Patriot Burst 120GB SATA III 2.5" SSD
$19
free shipping w/ Prime
Highly Anticipated Electronics via Amazon offers the Patriot Burst 120GB Serial ATA III 2.5" Internal Solid State Drive for $18.99 with free shipping. That's $7 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Tips
- Newegg matches this deal
Features
- 32MB cache
- Model: PBU120GS25SSDR
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Inland 480GB 3D TLC NAND 2.5" SATA 6Gbps SSD
$49
free shipping
Micro Center via Amazon offers the Inland Professional 480GB 3D TLC NAND 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal SSD for $48.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $5.) Buy Now
Features
- read speeds up to 550MB/s
- write speeds up to 490MB/s
Newegg · 3 wks ago
Crucial 960GB BX500 2.5" Serial ATA III 3D NAND Internal SSD
$93 $110
free shipping
Newegg offers the Crucial 960GB BX500 2.5" Serial ATA III 3D NAND Internal SSD for $109.99. Apply coupon code "MAYSSD22" to cut it to $93.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Features
- read speeds up to 540MB/s
- write speeds up to 500MB/s
Amazon · 4 days ago
WD 500GB NVMe PCIe Internal SSD
$105
free shipping
Amazon offers the Western Digital Black 500GB NVMe PCIe Gen3 8Gbps Internal SSD for $104.99 with free shipping. (NextWarehouse and Newegg charge the same price). That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw it for $15 less in our Black Friday mention. Buy Now
Features
- read speeds of up to 3,400MB/s
- write speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2X0C
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 7 to 13
Rakuten · 6 days ago
ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes
$44 $150
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes for $54.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $21, although most stores charge about $100 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's MMS Drift Cat 7s Ultra Shoes
$36 $45
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's BMW MMS Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 7 to 14
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
G.H. Bass Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots
$24
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the G.H. Bass & Co. Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots in Grey for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for any Bass men's leather boots and the best deal today by $37 in any color. Buy Now
Features
- Full-grain leather uppers
- Available in select sizes from 9.5 to 13
HP · 3 days ago
HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz Dual 17" Laptop
$330 $530
free shipping
HP offers its 5.63-lb HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz 17.3" Laptop in Black for $329.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our Black Friday mention, a savings of $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- AMD Radeon R5 Graphics
- 17.3" 1600x900 WLED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- DVD-Burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 1 day ago
HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$500 $1,250
free shipping
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $750 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 SSD
- 802.11 ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- HDMI & 3 USB Ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 16 hrs ago
HP 15z AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz Dual 16" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$400 $780
free shipping
HP offers its 4.6 -lb. HP 15z AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $399.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $380 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual-core processor + AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) anti-glare WLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVME M.2. SSD
- HDMI and 3 USB ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5MW73AV_1
Ends Today
Newegg · 13 hrs ago
Refurb HP Pavilion 32" QHD LED LCD Display
$180 $250
free shipping
Newegg offers the refurbished HP Pavilion 32q 32" 1440p QHD LED-Backlit LCD Monitor in Black for $179.99 with free shipping. That's a buck less than our mention from last August and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $70 under the best deal could find for a new one.) Deal ends June 8. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- LED backlight
- 2 USB ports
- DisplayPort
- 2 HDMI inputs
Sign In or Register