sponsored
New
Homer · 27 mins ago
$40/year + 60-day free trial
Get a 1-year membership for just $39.99 (normally $119.88) after you complete a 60-day free trial. Shop Now at Homer
Features
- 15 minutes a day with HOMER can increase your child's reading score by 74%
- Expert-designed learning products for ages 2-8
- 1,000+ lessons, activities, songs, stories & more
- Personalized by unique interests and current reading level
Details
Comments
-
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
1 wk ago
Zoom Virtual Backgrounds
free
Make any video conference as fun or professional as you want with Zoom's collection of background images and videos. Shop Now
Microsoft Store · 3 wks ago
Nitro Screen Recorder Pro for PC
free
It's $20 off list. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Features
- real-time source and device capture & broadcasting
Amazon · 2 days ago
Intuit TurboTax at Amazon
up to 39% off
free shipping
Tax season is just around the corner, so take this opportunity to save on physical and digital editions of the TurboTax range. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is Intuit TurboTax Premier 2020 Federal and State Returns + Federal E-file for PC/Mac for $54.90 (low by $20).
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
H&R Block Tax Deluxe + State 2020 w/ Amazon Refund Bonus
$23 $45
email delivery
Choose to put your refund on an Amazon gift card and you can get a 3.5% bonus, making this the best deal we could find for this federal and state tax software. (Most major stores charge $33 or more.) Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available for download for Mac or PC or physical code via mail.
Sign In or Register