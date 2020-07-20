sponsored
New
Homer · 55 mins ago
Try it free for 60 days
Just 15 minutes a day with HOMER can increase your child's reading score by 74% Shop Now at Homer
Features
- Expert-designed learning products for ages 2-8
- 1,000+ lessons, activities, songs, stories & more
- Personalized by unique interests and current reading level
Details
Comments
-
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Udemy · 4 days ago
Excel Pivot Table Basics Course
Free
Add to your Excel skill level and learn to analyze data with pivot tables. Shop Now at Udemy
Features
- use basic pivot tables in Excel
- analyze large sets of information
- use Excel more efficiently
- structure information more effectively
Udemy · 1 mo ago
Fundamentals of Programming Using Python 3 Course
free
You can learn the tricks of the IT trade with this free course on Python 3 programming. Shop Now at Udemy
Features
- 6 sections, 28 lectures
1 mo ago
Kickresume Survival Kit
free
Get ahead of the pack and give your career a boost while saving $19. Shop Now
Tips
- 25 days average time to get hired.
- 600,000+ successful job seekers.
Features
- 30 days of free Premium
- in-depth guides
- resume samples
- 20,000 pre-written phrases
Udemy · 1 mo ago
Ultimate Amazon FBA Blueprint Course
free
It's one of Udemy's highest-rated free courses. Shop Now at Udemy
Features
- Video content and Q&As with instructor for learning how to set up an Amazon business.
Sign In or Register