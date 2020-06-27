Just 15 minutes a day with HOMER can increase your child's reading score by 74%. Shop Now at Homer
- Expert-designed learning products for ages 2-8
- 1,000+ lessons, activities, songs, stories & more
- Personalized by unique interests and current reading level
-
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Use this free service to conduct virtual meetings. Shop Now
- Google Meet will be gradually expanding its availability to more and more people over the following weeks. This means you might not be able to create meetings at meet.google.com right away, but you can sign up to be notified when it's available.
- Join or start meetings
Right now, it's pretty bold to go anywhere, so forget about going where no man's gone before, and make video calls using these Star Trek backgrounds instead. You can say "on-screen" as they're connecting. Shop Now
- Hey CBS, you could make a series about all the non-bridge crew that never get a focus, and call it Star Trek: Backgrounds, and I'll only take a nominal fee.
Spruce up your video calling environment with these downloadable backgrounds from Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley, Westworld, and more. (Those who would like to improve their assertiveness in the workplace might want to check out the Iron Throne option.) Shop Now
Switch things up on your next Zoom call with some Nintendo backgrounds – including Animal Crossing (I predict this game might be very popular sometime soon, you heard it here first), Mario Kart, and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Shop Now at Nintendo
- 52 backgrounds and not a Waluigi to be seen. Wahhhh.
Sign In or Register