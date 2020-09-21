sponsored
New
Homer · 1 hr ago
$45/year + 30-day free trial
Get a 1-year membership for just $45 (normally $119.88) after you complete a 30-day free trial. Shop Now at Homer
Features
- 15 minutes a day with HOMER can increase your child's reading score by 74%
- Expert-designed learning products for ages 2-8
- 1,000+ lessons, activities, songs, stories & more
- Personalized by unique interests and current reading level
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Udemy · 4 days ago
Udemy Data Science Courses
88 courses free
Save on over 80 beginner and Intermediate courses. Shop Now at Udemy
Features
- go at your own pace
- learn from industry experts
Udemy · 1 mo ago
Udemy Courses
Over 600 for free
Browse a variety of free courses including Beginner, Intermediate, and Expert levels in web development, finance, digital marketing, and more. Shop Now at Udemy
StackSocial · 3 days ago
Spotify Music Converter for Mac or PC
$18 $20
Apply coupon code "DN10" to save a total of $21 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- convert Spotify songs, albums, or playlists to MP3, M4A, WAV, FLAC
StackSocial · 3 days ago
The Electrical & Circuits Engineering Certification Bundle
$42 $60
Coupon code "DN30" drops it to $1,245 off list price. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- 34 hours of comprehensive content on electric circuits, machines, power generation, electronics, and more
- 47 lectures
Sign In or Register