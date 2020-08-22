Get a 1-year membership for just $45 (normally $119.88) after you complete a 30-day free trial. Shop Now at Homer
- 15 minutes a day with HOMER can increase your child's reading score by 74%
- Expert-designed learning products for ages 2-8
- 1,000+ lessons, activities, songs, stories & more
- Personalized by unique interests and current reading level
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's $100 under what you'd pay at Microsoft direct. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Eligibility is limited to select schools and organizations.
- includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, and 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage
Add to your Excel skill level and learn to analyze data with pivot tables. Shop Now at Udemy
- use basic pivot tables in Excel
- analyze large sets of information
- use Excel more efficiently
- structure information more effectively
Browse a variety of free courses including Beginner, Intermediate, and Expert levels in web development, finance, digital marketing, and more. Shop Now at Udemy
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
That's a $75 savings off list price. Shop Now at Homer
- create a personalized learning plan for your child
Sign In or Register