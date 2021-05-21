HK1 R1 4K Android TV Box for $44

Banggood · 22 mins ago
$44 $53
$3 shipping
Apply coupon code "BGDNHK1" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- Shipping insurance adds $1.99, but you have the option to remove it.
Features
- RK3318 quad-Core 64-bit CPU
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Android 10.0
Details
Comments
