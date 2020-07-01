New
Fandango · 58 mins ago
Buy for $5
Grab a movie or two for a long weekend. Titles include "Apocalypse Now," "Monster's Ball," "Her," and more. Buy Now at Fandango
- choose from a large selection of movies
Microsoft Store · 1 wk ago
Ali in HD
free to rent
It's usually $4 to rent. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- It's also available to buy for $3.99
- 2 hours 31 minutes run time
Fandango · 2 wks ago
The Secret Life of Bees
free to rent
It's based on the best-selling novel of the same title, and available now for free. Shop Now at Fandango
- Join Fandango VIP to get this deal (it's free to sign up).
- stars Queen Latifah, Dakota Fanning, Jennifer Hudson, and Alicia Keys
Fandango · 1 wk ago
Spotlighting Black Cinema at Fandango
Free Movies
Fandango is offering a selection of 9 movies inspired by the challenges and triumps of the black community. If knowledge trumps ignorance, then these films may prove to be educational and bring to light the social issues and injustices faced by many African Americans. Shop Now at Fandango
- ratings vary
