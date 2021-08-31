Apply coupon code "SAVEFOR12" to save $3 off the monthly subscription to an epic library of entertainment. Buy Now
- After the 12-month discounted subscription period, you will be charged the current monthly subscription price.
- Subscription can be cancelled at anytime.
Save at least $500, plus get a range of extras - including $100 in resort credit, 20 cocktail vouchers, and speedboat transfers to and from the airport. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Save now, travel later: This voucher is good for stays through December 2022 - you pick your dates, although blackout dates apply.
- Plans change? This voucher is fully refundable in case you need to cancel.
- Book this travel deal for stays through December 23, 2022.
- The 5-star SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton opened in September 2019 and has an Expedia rating of 86% based on 34 reviews.
Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2020-2021 Pass for free to the families of interested fourth graders. That's a savings of $80. It grants access to National Parks and federal recreation areas including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon. Shop Now
- The pass expires August 31, 2021.
- Note: Admits all children under the age of 16 and up to three adults for free.
- valid at over 2,000 federal recreation sites
Heralding the return of cinema, this premiere luxury cinema membership can be nabbed for $10 off list price. Buy Now
- AMC Theaters are reopening on August 20th and will offer 15-cent tickets on the first day.
- Upsize your popcorn & fountain drinks to large
- Reserve tickets online for free
- Through 10/31, get double points for every ticket, food, and drink purchase
Save at least $334 on your choice of stays in Indonesia at 5-star beach resorts. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Save now, travel later: This voucher is good for stays through December 2022 - you pick your dates, although blackout dates apply.
- Plans change? This voucher is fully refundable in case you need to cancel.
- Book this travel deal for stays through December 20, 2022.
- The 5-Star Maya Ubud Resort and Spa has an Expedia rating of 94% based on 560 reviews.
- The 5-Star Maya Sanur Resort and Spa has an Expedia rating of 94% based on 381 reviews.
- Both resort options include daily breakfast and afternoon tea, a cycling tour, and discounts on food, nonalcoholic beverages, and spa treatments.
Available to new and existing customers, this saves you $20 ($5 per line) every month. Buy Now
- unlimited talk, text, and data
- 5G access
- 200MB domestic data roaming
Get a free 4-pack of ear savers by completing a short form. Shop Now
- Only ships to U.S. addresses.
- 3D printed
- takes pressure and friction off the ears
Whether you're looking for trash or treasure, free Sling TV has plenty of both. Stream movies and TV free of charge, with titles including Silk Stalkings and Shark Zone. Shop Now
- Watch on Android devices, computers, streaming media players, or Smart TVs.
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
