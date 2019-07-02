Walmart · 1 hr ago
$22 $44
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the H2OGO! Splash Fun Blobz Art Water Mat for $17.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $21.99. Buy Now
Update: The price has increased to $21.99. Buy Now
Features
- includes five erasable crayons
- attaches to any garden hose
- measures 9.8' x 6.6'
- Model: 14249
Details
Comments
-
Published 17 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 2 wks ago
H2O Go 79" Tether Ball Splash Sprinkler
$10 $13
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the H2O Go 79" Tether Ball Splash Sprinkler for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Tips
- Same at Amazon
Features
- ball acts as a sprinkler
- Model: 52204E
Walmart · 2 days ago
H2O Go Dinosaur Fill 'N Fun Kiddie Swimming Pool
$8 $17
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the H2OGO! Dinosaur Fill 'N Fun Kiddie Swimming Pool for $7.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- measures 72" x 15"
- repair patch included
- Model: 55022E
Walmart · 2 days ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center
$197
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $30
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $197 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Features include:
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Walmart · 4 days ago
Suncast Resin Wicker Outdoor Screen Enclosure
$63 $73
free shipping
Walmart offers the Suncast Resin Wicker Outdoor Screen Enclosure in Brown for $62.98 with free shipping. That's $3 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $12. Buy Now
Features
- can be arranged in a variety of ways to hide items like AC units and garbage cans from public view
- Model: FSW4423
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79 $112
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Walmart · 2 days ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 5 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Sign In or Register