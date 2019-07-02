Walmart · 1 hr ago
H2O Go Splash Fun Blobz Art Water Mat
$22 $44
Walmart offers the H2OGO! Splash Fun Blobz Art Water Mat for $17.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find.

Update: The price has increased to $21.99. Buy Now
Features
  • includes five erasable crayons
  • attaches to any garden hose
  • measures 9.8' x 6.6'
  • Model: 14249
Details
