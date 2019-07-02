New
Walmart · 18 mins ago
$18 $44
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the H2OGO! Splash Fun Blobz Art Water Mat for $17.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes five erasable crayons
- attaches to any garden hose
- measures 9.8' x 6.6'
- Model: 14249
Details
Walmart · 2 wks ago
H2O Go 79" Tether Ball Splash Sprinkler
$10 $13
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the H2O Go 79" Tether Ball Splash Sprinkler for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Tips
- Same at Amazon
Features
- ball acts as a sprinkler
- Model: 52204E
Walmart · 1 day ago
H2O Go Dinosaur Fill 'N Fun Kiddie Swimming Pool
$8 $17
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the H2OGO! Dinosaur Fill 'N Fun Kiddie Swimming Pool for $7.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- measures 72" x 15"
- repair patch included
- Model: 55022E
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Intex Swimming Pool Floats at Walmart
$10
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of Intex swimming pool floats to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Bestway H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp
$20 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
Features
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Walmart · 4 days ago
Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet
$103 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet for $102.99 with free shipping. That's $127 under our February mention, $397 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- LED lighting
- capacity for 12 wine bottles and six glasses
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LEGO Technic Forest Machine
$101 $150
free shipping
Walmart offers the LEGO Technic Forest Machine for $100.99 with free shipping. That's $19 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same
Features
- 1,003 pieces
- converts to a log loader
- Model: 42080
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 6 hrs ago
Summer Waves 4-foot Rectangular Pool
$15 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Summer Waves 4-foot Rectangular Pool in Pink for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- Plastic/metal frame
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
