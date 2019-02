Office Depot and OfficeMax offers downloads of H&R Block 18 Deluxe Homeowners/Investors for Windows or Mac bundled with a $15 Office Depot Gift Card for. (Add the gift card separately and apply coupon code "25742195" in-cart.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. It helps you file federal taxes on property and investments for the 2018 tax year. Deal ends February 2.Note: This offer is also available for the physical copy via in-store