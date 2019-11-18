Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
GunVault SpeedVault Digital Keypad Handgun Safe
$72 $74
free shipping

That's $6 under our September mention, a low by $48, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to bag this price discount
Features
  • 18-gauge steel construction
  • fast activation drop down drawer
  • mounting hardware and backup override key included
  • Published 8 hr ago
    Verified 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
