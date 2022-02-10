New
Guitar Center · 15 mins ago
Up to 20% off
free shipping
Shop discounted guitars, drums, ukuleles, and more. Shop Now at Guitar Center
Tips
- Pictured is the Fender Newporter Player Limited Edition Acoustic-Electric Guitar for $369.99 (low by $80).
Details
Comments
-
Expires 2/10/2022
Published 15 min ago
-
Sweetwater · 6 days ago
Sweetwater Clearance Sale
Save on guitars, speakers, mics, and more
free shipping
Save on overstock, B-stock, and demo items – that means discounts on guitars from Fender, Gibson, ESP, and more, audio equipment from Bose, Beyerdynamic, and Sennheiser, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- Pictured is the Behringer U-Control UCA222 USB Audio Interface for $9.99 ($15 off).
eBay · 1 wk ago
Zoom Q2n-4K Handy Video Recorder w/ Stereo Mics
$202 $220
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by quickndone via eBay.
Features
- fixed-focus, wide-angle lens w/ native 150° FOV and five selectable FOVs
- stereo condenser mics arranged in an X/Y pattern
- can handle sound pressure levels up to 120 dB
- includes auto gain, a low-cut filter, a 3.5mm line-in/mic-in port, and a headphone output
- Model: Q2n-4K
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Kona Learn to Play Acoustic Guitar Starter Pack For Dummies
$65 $130
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- includes guitar, digital guitar tuner, guitar picks, nylon gig bag, and 120-page Acoustic Guitar for Dummies & CD
- Model: k394d
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Pyle Electric Guitar and Amp Kit
$185 $279
free shipping
That's $94 less than you'd pay direct from Pyle. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In several colors (Red pictured).
Features
- 25.5" scale length
- includes 10-watt amp, clip-on tuner, extra strings, shoulder strap, and 3 picks
- Model: PEGKT99RD
