Guitar Center 4th of July Sale

Guitar Center · 1 hr ago
Guitar Center takes up to 30% off select items for its 4th of July Sale. Plus, take 15% off your total purchase of $199 or more with code "JULY4." Free shipping applies on many items. Shop guitars, keyboards, amplifiers, sound equipment, and more. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Amazon · 3 days ago
Mugig 39" Electric Guitar
$40 $80
free shipping
Mugig via Amazon offers the Mugig 39" Electric Guitar in Flaming Red for $79.99. Coupon code "7VAC33E6" drops the price to $39.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- maple neck and fingerboard with poplar body
- humbucker pickup
- three control knobs on guitar board
- Model: GTN-1
Amazon · 1 day ago
Mugig 61-Key Keyboard Electronic Piano
$54 $120
free shipping
Mugig via Amazon offers the Mugig 61-Key Keyboard Electronic Piano for $119.99. Coupon code "J5G6VQV6" drops the price to $54. With free shipping, that's $66 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- LCD screen
- 500 tones
- 300 rhythm styles
- 40 demo songs
- multi-function mode
- Model: MKB-02
Adorama · 2 wks ago
Korg B1 B1BK 88 key digital piano w/ hammer action
$300
free shipping
Adorama offers the Korg B1 88-Key Digital Piano in Black for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $200 off and tied with our mention from a year ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- natural weighted hammer keyboard action
- 2 9W speakers w/ motional feedback technology
- 8 instrument sounds
- metronome
- damper pedal
- Model: B1BK
eBay · 1 mo ago
Best Choice Products 49-Key Bluetooth Portable Roll-Up Keyboard
$37 $53
free shipping
Best Choice Products via eBay offers the Best Choice Products 49-Key Bluetooth Portable Roll-Up Keyboard for $36.99 with free shipping. That's $16 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- pairs w/ several apps (iOS and Android)
- note labelled keys
