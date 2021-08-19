Guitar Amps at Monoprice: 20% off

Apply code "20AMP" to save on 11 options of amps. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Stage Right by Monoprice 20W Acoustic Guitar Amplifier for $79.99 after coupon ($20 off).
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
Apply coupon code "MIXER6" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Donner
- 5-volt
- 6 Channels
- Model: MAMX2
Apply coupon code "FOA20" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Donner
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- made of polyurethane
- Model: EC2074
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals40" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Eastar
- 4" x 12" guiro
- 8-tine scraper
- Model: EB0345
Shop discounts on weatherproof hard cases, luggage, and camping gear. Plus, thanks to the free shipping, that is an additional savings of at least $3. Shop Now at Monoprice
- These items quality for free shipping (you man need to select Monoprice Saver shipping at checkout).
- Pictured is the Pure Outdoor by Monoprice Stackable Rotomolded Weatherproof Case for $119.99 ($80 off list).
Save on a selection of power adapters, USB hubs, cables, and more. Plus, take an extra 50% off with coupon code "MOBILESALE". Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in this sale ship free, and most of the rest bag free shipping on orders of $39 or more; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
- Pictured is the Monoprice Obsidian Speed Plus 60W 4-Port USB Desktop Charger for $17.49 (low by $3).
Apply coupon code "GET30" for additional savings on desks, monitor mounts, surge protectors, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Workstream by Workstream by Monoprice WFH Single Motor Sit-Stand Desk with Top in Black for $186 after coupon ($94 off).
Save on a variety of items including audio equipment, cell phone accessories, networking cables, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in this selection ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
Sign In or Register