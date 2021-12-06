Save on pedals, processors, stands, guitars, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Friedman NoHo 24 Electric Guitar for $3,199.99 ($500 off).
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Treat the music enthusiast on your Christmas list to a new keyboard or synthesizer. Prices start at $14. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Used Casio Compact Digital Piano for $383.99 (It's $96 less than buying it new at Sweetwater).
Shop a selection of 3,000 items. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Condition varies by item. Some have been lightly used and are practically new, while others show more signs of wear. Sweetwater backs these items with a 2-year warranty.
- Pictured is the DW Performance Series Snare Drum for $386.99 ($43 off).
That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- 21" scale length
- screw-in legs w/ adjustable height (from 21.25" to 36.5")
- sweet Al Perkins vibes
That's the lowest price we've seen & $91 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Adorama
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
- AEG body in black high gloss
- Spruce top with with walnut fretboard
- Model: AEG50NBKH
Save up 50% (which beats the Black Friday sale by 10%) on amps, microphones, guitars, mixers, monitors, drums, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Sabian AAX 17" Concept Crash Cymbal for $120 ($120 off list).
Instead of dropping the bass, Sweetwater have dropped the price on lots of disc jockeying paraphernalia, including samplers, drum machines, and MIDI controllers. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Akai Professional MPK Mini mk3 25-Key MIDI Controller w/ FL Studio 20 Fruity Edition for PC/Mac for $198 (low by $20).
That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although most sellers charge at least $290. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Two guitars are in stock, with more on the way.
- Available in Slime Green at this price.
- 3 single-coil pickups
- 5-way pickup selector
- poplar body; maple neck
- tremolo with thick tremolo block
- includes gig bag
Save on professional quality microphones. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the AKG C214 Large-diaphragm Condenser Microphone for $349 ($70 off).
Sign In or Register