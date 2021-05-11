Guess Women's Long-Sleeve Sequin Dress for $26

It's a super low price for a Guess dress and a savings of $102. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Wine/Black.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's such a low price for a designer dress at $86 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Teal in sizes 0 and 2 only.
- Pad your order over $25 to get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping adds $10.95.
Freshen up your closet with some maxis, midis, minis, and gowns from Calvin Klein, Vince Camuto, Valentino, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Max Studio Women's Patterned Ruffle Wrap Midi Dress for $34.97 ($93 off)
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free over $89.
That's around $150 off list, and about a buck less than the same third-party seller charges at other sites. Shop Now at Overstock.com
- Sold by BHFO via Overstock.com.
It's $36 under list and the lowest price we could find. Additionally, apply code "FS75" to bag free shipping with $75 (a $7.95 savings). Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Black Multi.
- This is a final sale style that cannot be returned or exchanged.
At nearly 68% off, it's an excellent priced dress from a major retailer. Buy Now at Maurices
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping fee or orders of $50 or more ship for free.
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. Shop Now at Macy's
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
- Coupon code "MOM" takes an extra 10% off select items (eligible items have it marked on the product page).
- Pictured is the Wayland 7-Piece Dining Set for $1,649 ($2,210 off).
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save on over 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the adidas Men's Game & Go Colorblock Hoodie for $33 ($22 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Sign In or Register