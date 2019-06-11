New
Macy's · 54 mins ago
$27 $39
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Guess Women's Dynasty Logo-Print Thong Bodysuit in several colors (Black pictured) for $39. Coupon code "FRIEND" drops it to $27.30. That's $12 off list, $2 under last month's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 10. Buy Now

- sizes XS to XL


Lululemon · 3 wks ago
Lululemon We Made Too Much Sale
Deals from $9
free shipping
They keep making too much and selling it cheap
Lululemon continues to discount a selection of men's, women's, and girls' apparel and accessories in its We Made Too Much sale sections. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Accessories start from $9, men's shorts start from $39, women's tops from $29, men's tops from $29, and women's yoga pants from $59.
Macy's · 2 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for $30 (low by $6)
Lululemon · 2 wks ago
Lululemon We Made Too Much Sale
from $9
free shipping
They keep making too much and selling it cheap
Lululemon continues to discount a selection of men's, women's, and girls' apparel and accessories in its We Made Too Much sale sections. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Accessories start from $9, men's shorts start from $39, women's tops from $29, men's tops from $29, and women's yoga pants from $59.
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Reebok Men's Mesh Two-Tone Performance Shorts 2-Pack
$15 $80
free shipping
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Mesh Two-Tone Performance Shorts 2-Pack in several color combinations (Black/Red pictured) for $18.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $15.19. With free shipping
and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find today by $20). Buy Now

- available in select sizes M to XXL
Macy's · 6 days ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 2 days ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket in Army Green or Twilight Blue for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

- available in sizes from S to 2XL
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Guess Women's Mirage Cutout Bandage Dress
$51
pickup at Macy's
That's the lowest price we could find by $14
Macy's offers the Guess Women's Mirage Cutout Bandage Dress in White for $51.13. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. It's available in sizes S to XL.
Macy's · 2 days ago
Guess Men's Joel Quilted Full-Zip Bomber Jacket
$42
pickup at macy's
Macy's offers the Guess Men's Joel Quilted Full-Zip Bomber Jacket in Dark Blue for $42.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $86 today. Buy Now

- sizes S to XL
