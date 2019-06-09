New
Bloomingdale's · 1 hr ago
$80 $149
$11 shipping
Bloomingdale's offers the GrowlerWerks uKeg 64-oz. Pressurized Growler in Silver for $99.99. In-cart, the price drops to $79.99. With $11 for shipping, that's $44 under our mention from last July and the best price we could find today by $9. Buy Now
Sam's Club · 1 mo ago
Zulu 32-oz. Water Bottle 2-Pack
from $15
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $9
Sam's Club offers its members the Zulu 32-oz. Studio Tritan Water Bottle 2-Pack in several color combinations (Gray/Green) for $14.98 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $1.50 surcharge.) That's the lowest price we could find by $9. (For further comparison, we saw a similar 2-pack for a buck less a year ago.) They feature a wide mouth opening and locking flip lid.
Macy's · 2 days ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Home & Cook · 4 days ago
All-Clad Open-Box Cookware Sale
Up to 71% off + 10% off
free shipping
Home & Cook continues to take up to 71% off a selection of open-box All-Clad cookware. Plus, cut an extra 10% off and bag free shipping via coupon code "PACK10". (Shipping usually adds a flat $5.95.) Shop Now Shop Now
Tips
- These items are new but will have damaged packaging. See product pages for warranty info.
New
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Stella Artois 2019 Limited-Edition Tanzania Chalice
$7 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Stella Artois 2019 Limited-Edition Tanzania Chalice for $6.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $6 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- created in partnership with Water.org to donate 5 years of clean drinking water to someone in the developing world with each chalice purchase
- 11.2-ounce capacity
