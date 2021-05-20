Weird, right? But gardening has become a big pastime and these kits will help hone those gardening skills that will make your neighbors stand up and take notice. You can become the burrito farmer you always wanted to be. Grow a pot pie, you know, in a pot, or cultivate your own plant-based chicken nuggets. After you've planted your seeds, place the empty box on the coffee table for an interesting conversation starter. After all is said and done, just keep an eye on the size of your harvest, or those neighbors will be beating a path to your door begging a burrito or two. Shop Now
- Fill out the information and supply an email address to receive this offer.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Save a wide selection of pergola kits. Shop Now at Home Depot
- These kits do not include the pictured lumber.
- Pictured is the Toja Grid 8-Ft. x 12-Ft. Pergola Kit for $512 (low by $18).
Save $23 when you apply coupon code "AL9TRXFG". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 16- x 7-ft. at this price.
- The 9- x 7-ft. drops to $25.19 with the same code.
- The 36'' x 83'' and 39'' x 83'' options drop to $10.19 with the same code.
- Sold by Delt Market via Amazon.
- made of fiberglass
- magnets and gravity sticks for easy open and close
- hook and loop installation
Two days ago, SpaceX's Crew Dragon splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, returning three American NASA astronauts and one Japanese JAXA astronaut back to Earth after a successful mission on the International Space Station. If - like us - you're a bit star-struck (see what we did there?) by these intrepid explorers, why not write to them to express that admiration and maybe get a little something in return? Requests for astronaut autographs can be submitted in one of the two following ways:
Mail a letter to:
NASA Johnson Space Center
CB/Astronaut Office
Houston, TX 77058
Send a fax to:
(281) 244 - 8863 Shop Now
- No fax machine available? You can send the Astronaut Office a fax via email at 2812448863@rcfax.com.
- Need more astronaut talk in your life? The four most recently-returning astronauts will be holding a press conference on May 6, 2021, at 3:45 pm ET to discuss their mission in greater detail!
- requested via written letter or fax
Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2020-2021 Pass for free to the families of interested fourth graders (and fifth graders, who may have missed out last year). That's a savings of $80. Shop Now
- The pass expires August 31, 2021.
- grants access to National Parks and federal recreation areas including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, among over 2,000 federal sites
Double up on your favorites for $1 - buy one Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and get a second for a buck. Buy Now
- Scroll down on the landing page to view the details of this offer.
- In France, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese was actually called "le Royal Cheese".
Avoid fighting the tourist crowds and see all the works of the masters up close and personal in this free viewing. Plus, for the first time ever, their entire collection is available to view due to a web design and collection database overhaul. That's a whopping 480,000 pieces for your viewing pleasure. Shop Now
- Pictured is Hyacinthe Collin de Vermont (1693-1761) by Alexander Roslin.
- For virtual tours, click here.
- tour the entirety of the Louvre's galleries
Sign In or Register