Weird, right? But gardening has become a big pastime and these kits will help hone those gardening skills that will make your neighbors stand up and take notice. You can become the burrito farmer you always wanted to be. Grow a pot pie, you know, in a pot, or cultivate your own plant-based chicken nuggets. After you've planted your seeds, place the empty box on the coffee table for an interesting conversation starter. After all is said and done, just keep an eye on the size of your harvest, or those neighbors will be beating a path to your door begging a burrito or two. Shop Now