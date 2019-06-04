New
Groupon Select 6-Month Membership
$25
Groupon offers its Groupon Select 6-Month Membership for $24.95. (The first month is free, and you'll be billed $4.99/month for the following five months.) Plus, you'll receive a $5 Starbucks Gift Card after your first payment is received. The membership includes:
  • Extra 25% off local deals
  • Extra 10% off tickets and events
  • Extra 10% off travel and getaways
  • No-minimum free shipping
  • No cap on the savings you can get per deal
  • No restrictions on the number of deals you can buy each day

Note: After your six months, you'll be billed $4.99 per month unless you cancel your membership.

