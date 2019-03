Extra 25% off local deals

local deals Extra 10% off tickets and events

tickets and events Extra 10% off travel and getaways

travel and getaways No-minimum free shipping

No cap on the savings you can get per deal

No restrictions on the number of deals you can buy each day

Groupon offers its Groupon Select 6-Month Membership for. (The first month is free, and you'll be billed $4.99/month for the following five months.) Plus, you'll receive a $5 Starbucks Gift Card after your first payment is received. The membership includes:Note: After your six months, you'll be billed $4.99 per month unless you cancel your membership.