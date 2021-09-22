New
Chewy · 1 hr ago
Buy 2, get 3rd free
free shipping w/ $49
Shop over 3,500 eligible items from Frisco, PetSafe, Nylabone, Petmate, and more. Shop Now at Chewy
Tips
- Pictured is the Frisco Beginner Grooming Kit for $11.52 (a savings of $2).
- Shipping adds $4.95 or is free with orders over $49.
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
eBay · 1 mo ago
1-Gallon Aquarium w/ Filter
$46 $53
free shipping
Costway charges $50. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by costwaylive via eBay.
Features
- LED lighting
- Top feeding hole
- Artificial aquatic plastic plants and blue aquarium gravel
- 11.5” x 6” x 10.5”
Amazon · 5 days ago
Multipet Gumby Plush Dog Toy
$2.71 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a low by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- measures 9" x 4" x 2"
- squeaker
- Model: 16674-1
eBay · 1 mo ago
Aqua Box 3-Liter Aquarium w/ LED & Gravel
$14 $29
free shipping
It's $15 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Features
- Powered By USB or four AA batteries (batteries not included)
- Measures 6x6x6"
- LED light
- Gravel
Amazon · 2 days ago
PetSafe Electronic SmartDoor
$127 $150
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- At this price in size Large.
Features
- measures 8.6" x 3.25" x 27.1"
- 3 programmable modes
- Model: PPA11-10709
Chewy · 5 days ago
Halloween Pet Deals at Chewy
Discounts on costumes, toys, treats, and more
Save on Halloween-themed items for dogs and cats. Shop Now at Chewy
Tips
- Pictured is the Frisco Sweet and Spooky Dog & Cat Bandana for $6.64.
Chewy · 6 days ago
No-Mess Liter Favorites at Chewy
Up to 25% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on select items from brands like Arm & Hammer, Fresh Step, Scoop Away, and more. Shop Now at Chewy
Tips
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders of $49 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Arm & Hammer Clump & Seal Slide Cat Liter 28-lb. Box for $15.79 ($3 off).
Chewy · 1 wk ago
Flea, Tick, and Heartworm Treatments and Medicine at Chewy
from $2
free shipping w/ $49
Shop combs and brushes from $2, shampoos and collars from $3, spot treatments from $5, chewables from $8, and more. Shop Now at Chewy
Tips
- Shipping adds $4.95 or is free with orders over $49.
- Pictured is Tri-Heart Plus 6-Count Chewable Tablet for Dogs up to 25-lbs. for $21.99 (a savings of $7).
Chewy · 1 wk ago
Pioneer Pet Swan Cat Drinking Fountain
$26 $40
free shipping w/ $49
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Chewy
Tips
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders of $49 or more get free shipping.
Features
- replaceable charcoal filter
- hold up to 80-oz. of water
Sign In or Register