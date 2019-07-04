New
VMInnovations via eBay offers the Grohe Bau 3-Function StarLight Shower Head for $4.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention, $55 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3 spray settings
- anti-lime system
Macy's · 1 day ago
Tommy Hilfiger All-American II Cotton Towels and Washcloths
$2
pickup at Macy's
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's at least $6 off list and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Buy Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Cotton Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Cotton Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Cotton Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's · 1 day ago
Whim by Martha Stewart Full/Queen Headboard Pillow
$35 $100
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Whim by Martha Stewart Collection Full/Queen Headboard Pillow in Grey for $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $65 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Kohler Wellworth Single Flush Round Toilet
$119
pickup at Home Depot
Home Depot offers the Kohler Wellworth Classic Single Flush Round Toilet for $119. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
- 1.28 GPF
- includes installation hardware
- standard height seating
- Model: K-11464-0
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper 12-Pack
$6 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon continues to offer the Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper 12-Pack for $6. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $5.70. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention, $4 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 5 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
from $187 $850
free shipping
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $183.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $101.
Update: Gold is now $186.97, and Gray is now $188.97. Shop Now
- A 60-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G982
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 1 mo ago
Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone
$6
free shipping
Storm Buy via eBay offers this Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone for $5.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and around a buck less than what you'd pay elsewhere for such a case, but this is also the best selection we can find, with 12 model cases available. Buy Now
- Available for a wide range of iPhone models, from iPhone 6 to iPhone XS Max
