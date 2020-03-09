Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 33 mins ago
Grillsmith Deluxe 30-Quart Combo Turkey & Fish Fryer Set
$41 $106
free shipping

That's $65 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 30-qt. and 10-qt. aluminum pots
  • 38,000-BTU burner
  • heavy duty steel
  • timer control
  • 12" thermometer
  • chrome plated lifter
