Thanks to the included $100 Bonus Bucks, it's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- The Bonus Bucks will arrive by email within 24 hours of purchase and expire 60 days after issuance.
- Padauk fingerboard with 19 frets
- mahogany top, back, sides, and neck
-
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Shop a selection of 3,000 items. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Condition varies by item. Some have been lightly used and are practically new, while others show more signs of wear. Sweetwater backs these items with a 2-year warranty.
- Pictured is the Tama Imperialstar IE52C 5-Pc. Complete Drum Set for $549.99 ($140 off).
Shop discounted guitars, effects, and accessories from D'Angelico, JHS, D'Addario, Ernie Ball, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the D'Angelico Premier Mini DC XT Electric Guitar for $799.99 ($100 off).
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
It's $15 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- A 2-year Sweetwater warranty applies.
- Two Infinity-R Humbucker pickups
- Undersized Basswood body
- 22" neck
- Model: GRGM21M
Save on any audio equipment, software, keyboards, musical instruments, and bundle packs you can think of, with accessories starting from as low as $2. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the PreSonus AudioBox 96 Studio USB 2.0 Hardware/Software Recording Bundle for $199.95 ($50 off).
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- sitka spruce top; mahogany laminate back and sides
- Martin X-bracing
- hardwood neck and fingerboard
- includes a gig bag
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- This instrument that could contain minor cosmetic flaws, but they will not affect playability.
- A 2-year warranty applies.
- alder body
- maple neck
- ebony fingerboard
- Variax HD modeling engine
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- no latency
- sagging control
- headphone output
- bionic Spirit Tone Generator
- unfiltered line output
- Model: SPIRITNANO/VIN
Sign In or Register