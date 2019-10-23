New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Gretsch Electromatic Double Cutaway Electric Guitar w/ Bigsby
$549 $900
free shipping

That's $251 under what music stores charge. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • Available in Georgia Green and Black
  • maple neck and body
  • rosewood fingerboard
  • 22 frets and Super HiLo'Tron pickup
  • Model: G5622T
↑ less
Buy from Adorama
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Musical Instruments Adorama Gretsch
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register