Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Adorama · 5 mins ago
Gretsch Electromatic Double Cutaway Electric Guitar w/ Bigsby
$449 $900
free shipping

That's $100 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find by $151. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • Available in Georgia Green and Black
  • Maple neck and body
  • Rosewood fingerboard
  • 22 frets
  • Super HiLo'Tron pickup
  • Bigsby tremolo arm
  • Model: G5622T
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 5 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Musical Instruments Adorama Gretsch
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register