Grenade USA LLC · 1 hr ago
Grenade Carb Killa 12-Bar Variety Pack
$13 $25
free shipping w/ $50

It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Grenade USA LLC

  • Shipping adds $8, so stock up because orders over $50 ship free.
  • Each bar is made up from delicious triple layers, protein nougat and coated with European chocolate.
  • Expires 8/26/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
1 comment
slade84
got a sample one a few months ago. it was really good but was totally melted.
27 min ago