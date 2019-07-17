Ending today, Macy's offers the Greg Norman Men's Five-Pocket Performance Pants in several colors (Real Cobalt pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen for these pants. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 40x32
Macy's offers the Greg Norman Men's Five-Pocket Performance Pants in several colors (Dusty Indigo pictured) for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago (although that included free shipping), $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select waist sizes from 30 to 40 and inseams from 30 to 34
Macy's offers the Attack Life by Greg Norman Men's Flat Front Pants in several colors (Dusty Willow pictured) for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention at $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes 30x30 to 40x32
Macy's offers the Attack Life by Greg Norman Men's Heathered Pants in Dark Grey or Navy for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention at $55 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes 30x30 to 40x32
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Stone pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago, $32 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Get free shipping on orders over $35
- available in select sizes from 38x30 to 40x30
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Moleskin Tailored Fit Flat Front Pants in British Tan or Navy for $14.99. Plus, Bank Account Reward members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $75 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 34x29 to 40x32
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $41 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 40x29
Walmart offers the Phat Farm Men's Camo Stretch Moto Twill Joggers in Army Camo or Black Camo for $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XL
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Shop Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Greg Norman Men's Colton Zip-Front Vest in several colors (Basic Navy pictured) for $26.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
- Available in sizes S to XXL
