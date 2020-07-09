New
Greenworks Pro 60V Max Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Electric Backpack Leaf Blower
$109 $159
free shipping

That's $51 less than Greenworks' direct price. Buy Now at Lowe's

  • battery & charger not included
  • variable speed
  • cruise control
  • turbo boost
Comments
