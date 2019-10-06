New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Greenworks GreenWorks 40V 19" Cordless Lawn Mower
$227 $399
free shipping

That's $63 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen in nearly two years. (It's the best price we could find today by $94.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 19" steel cutting deck
  • 7-position height adjustment
  • rear bagging, mulching, and side discharge capabilities
  • 2 batteries and a charger are included
  • Model: 25223
