That's $4 under our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's around $20 less than what you'd pay elsewhere.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Greenworks 0.065" Single Line String Trimmer Replacement Spool 3-Pack for $7.44 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Greenworks 25-Foot Universal Pressure Washer High Pressure Hose Attachment for $17.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10 Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the GreenWorks 40-volt 19" Cordless Lawn Mower for $290 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $89 today, although most sellers charge at least $401. Buy Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $43 today. Buy Now
Mwei US via Amazon offers the Tacklife Hose 100-Foot Expandable Garden Hose for $23.78. Coupon code "FIAIJPM5" drops the price to $16.41. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Teknor Neverkink Commercial-Duty 100-Foot Garden Hose for $33.53. Clip the $0.38 coupon on the product page to drop that to $33.15. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Greenworks 18" 2.7-amp Corded Hedge Trimmer for $29.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Greenworks 40-volt Quick Charger for $24.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the GreenWorks 16" 10-amp Corded Lawn Mower for $109 with free shipping. That's the second-best price we've seen and a low now by $41, although most stores charge around $155 or more. (We saw it for $9 less last month.) Buy Now
