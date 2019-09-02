Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Walmart offers the Greenworks 40-volt Quick Charger for $24.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Cordless Cable Stripper Kit for the in-cart price of $292.67 with free shipping. That's a $70 drop since last week and the best price we could find by $106 today. Buy Now
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Milescraft Drillmate Drill Guide for $31.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wen Benchtop Wood Lathe for $159.43. At checkout, the price drops to $154.33. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $14. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Greenworks 0.065" Single Line String Trimmer Replacement Spool 3-Pack for $7.44 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Greenworks 12" 24V Cordless String Trimmer/Edger for $69.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Greenworks 25-Foot Universal Pressure Washer High Pressure Hose Attachment for $17.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10 Buy Now
Amazon offers the GreenWorks 40-volt 19" Cordless Lawn Mower for $290 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $89 today, although most sellers charge at least $401. Buy Now
Sign In or Register