Ending today, Factory Authorized Outlet via Rakuten offers the Greenworks G-Max 40-volt 17" Cordless Brushed Lawn Mower Kit for $254.59. Coupon code "HOME20" mows that down to $214.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9, although we saw this for $6 less in April.
Amazon offers the Greenworks 0.065" Single Line String Trimmer Replacement Spool 3-Pack for $7.44 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck.
Amazon offers the Greenworks 7A Single-Speed Electric Blower, bundled with a Greenworks 50-ft Extension Cord for $26.98. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's $28 under the best price we could find for these items purchased separately elsewhere. (Most stores charge at least this much for the blower alone.)
Amazon offers the GreenWorks 40-volt 19" Cordless Lawn Mower for $290 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $60, although most sellers charge at least $401.
Walmart offers the GreenWorks 16" 10-amp Corded Lawn Mower for $109 with free shipping. That's the second-best price we've seen and a low now by $41, although most stores charge around $155 or more. (We saw it for $9 less last month.)
Amazon offers the Hooyman Extendable Tree Saw with Wrist Lanyard and Sling for $33.72 with free shipping. That's $31 off list and the best price we could find.
ProPlugger via Amazon offers the ProPlugger 5-on-1 Lawn and Garden Tool for $39.95 with free shipping. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find.
Amazon offers Prime members the Fiskars Softgrip Bypass Pruner for $8.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6.
Worx via eBay again offers its refurbished Worx GT Revolution 20-volt 12" Cordless Grass Trimmer / Edger for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $70 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19.
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Lifestyle By Focus via Rakuten offers the ChefWave 12.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven with Dehydrator in Black for $119.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $95.99. With free shipping, that's $156 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 19.
