New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$98 $114
free shipping
Walmart offers the Greenworks 40-volt 12" String Trimmer with a 2.0 Ah Battery and Charger for $98 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $16 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3-hour charge time
- telescoping shaft adjusts height
- Model: 2111702
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 2 days ago
Greenworks 12" 24-volt Cordless String Trimmer (bare tool)
$37
free shipping
Walmart offers the Greenworks 12" 24-volt Cordless String Trimmer (bare tool) for $37 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Tips
- A battery is not included
- Amazon matches this deal
Features
- 12" cutting width
- automatic line feed system
- Model: 2100302
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Greenworks 12" 24V Cordless String Trimmer (bare tool)
$37 $55
free shipping
Walmart offers the Greenworks 12" 24-volt Cordless String Trimmer (bare tool) for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8.
Update: The price has fallen to $37. Buy Now
Update: The price has fallen to $37. Buy Now
Tips
- A battery is not included
Features
- 12" cutting width
- automatic line feed system
- Model: 2100302
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Greenworks 24V Dual-Speed Cordless Blower w/ Battery & Charger
$63
free pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Greenworks 24-volt Dual-Speed Cordless Blower with Battery & Charger for $64.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although most stores charge around $87 or more.
Update: The price has increased to $65.22, but if you opt for in-store pickup, it drops to $63.13. Buy Now
Update: The price has increased to $65.22, but if you opt for in-store pickup, it drops to $63.13. Buy Now
Features
- 90/130 mph speeds
- adjustable air flow tip
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Crenova 50-Foot Expandable Garden Hose
$15 $30
free shipping
QianHai via Amazon offers the Crenova 50-Foot Expandable Garden Hose for $29.99. Coupon code "8KYC5JO4" drops the price to $14.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our May mention, $15 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3/4" solid brass connector design
- made of polyester fabric
- weighs 2.4-lb.
- kink resistant
- Model: PTG00014-2019-LFUS
Walmart · 21 hrs ago
Pure Garden Rolling Garden Work Scooter
$20 $41
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Pure Garden Rolling Garden Work Scooter for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- 300-lb. capacity
- 12x16" tool tray
- Model: W150154
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Velcro One-Wrap Garden Ties
$4 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Velcro One-Wrap Garden Ties in various sizes from $3.57 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and up to $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- keep flowers and plants supported and securely bundled together
- reusable
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
Mosfiata 14-Piece Garden Tool Set
$17 $35
free shipping
Mosfiata Home via Amazon offers the Mosfiata 14-Piece Garden Tool Set for $34.99. Coupon code "7ZQ4T79P" drops the price to $17.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of rust-resistant stainless steel
- carrying case
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 2 days ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Sign In or Register